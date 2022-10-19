Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

Biogen stock opened at $270.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $284.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

