Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

