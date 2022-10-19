Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

GPRE stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 986,854 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

