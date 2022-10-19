Q3 Asset Management Acquires 146,513 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $99.72. 128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $100.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.