Q3 Asset Management Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IXN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,095. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

