Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,399. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

