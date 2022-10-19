Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 6,188 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,438. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $91.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

