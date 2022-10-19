Q3 Asset Management Sells 24,502 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 2.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,563. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.34.

