QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

