Quantfury Token Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $10.98 or 0.00057403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $109.83 million and $8,041.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.02763845 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65,716.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

