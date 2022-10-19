Quantum Price Hits $4.42 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00023043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $180,980.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 330.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,182.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00054174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 7.00054716 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

