QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.15% of QuidelOrtho worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 15,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,781. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

