Radicle (RAD) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00010002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $66.28 million and $3.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003133 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.27567073 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.