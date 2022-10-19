Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RL opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 39.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 138,465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.