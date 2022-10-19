Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.19.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 606.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

