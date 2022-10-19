Raydium Hits Market Cap of $68.98 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $68.98 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.85 or 0.27664868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,784,255 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

