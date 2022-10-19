Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 144,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

