Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BTRS (BTRS)

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “market perform” rating.

10/7/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/30/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

9/28/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BTRS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 943,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BTRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $460,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 31.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

