Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

