ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,737.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $2,737.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00034735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001351 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005166 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016846 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

