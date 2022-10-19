ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 2.8% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.49 million and $3,403.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00034598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00267732 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003557 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016965 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

