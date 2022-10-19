Reef (REEF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.77 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Reef has a market cap of $144.60 million and $80.77 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,307,581,271 coins and its circulating supply is 20,307,596,621 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.