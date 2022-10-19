Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.20

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
