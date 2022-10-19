Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.20

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Renren by 73.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter valued at $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Renren by 23.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renren by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Renren by 254,316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

