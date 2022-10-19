Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Börse’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.19 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.