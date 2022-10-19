Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 19th (1COV, AAPL, ADBE, ADS, AEE, AEP, AES, AG, AGR, ALE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $190.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $420.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $395.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.50.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $233.00 to $186.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €800.00 ($816.33) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 395 ($4.77). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($109.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.50 ($28.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital to C$2.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $110.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $134.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $469.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $483.00 to $477.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($1.93). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$2.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $99.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $194.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $186.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.50 to $24.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.70 ($7.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $384.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $539.00 to $510.00.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $560.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $410.00 to $350.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $189.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $164.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $287.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $320.00 to $310.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $282.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $175.00 to $200.00. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $263.00 to $271.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $157.00 to $162.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $275.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $230.00 to $285.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $201.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.25 to $10.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $580.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $556.00 to $540.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $488.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $690.00 to $725.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $84.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 600 ($7.25). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $400.00 to $340.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $425.00 to $350.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $286.00 to $228.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €96.00 ($97.96) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €119.00 ($121.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $84.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $70.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $47.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $36.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $87.00 to $59.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $143.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

