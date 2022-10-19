Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 19th (1COV, AAPL, ADBE, ADS, AEE, AEP, AES, AG, AGR, ALE)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $190.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $420.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $395.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.50.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NYSE:APA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $233.00 to $186.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €800.00 ($816.33) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 395 ($4.77). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($109.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.50 ($28.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $38.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital to C$2.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $110.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $248.00 to $210.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $134.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $469.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $483.00 to $477.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($1.93). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $415.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$2.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $99.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $194.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $196.00 to $194.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $186.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.50 to $24.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.70 ($7.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $384.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $539.00 to $510.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $539.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $560.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $410.00 to $350.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $189.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $164.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $287.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $320.00 to $310.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $282.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $175.00 to $200.00. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $263.00 to $271.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $157.00 to $162.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $340.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $275.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $230.00 to $285.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $201.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.25 to $10.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $580.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $510.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $556.00 to $540.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $488.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $10.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $690.00 to $725.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $84.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 600 ($7.25). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $400.00 to $340.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $425.00 to $350.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $286.00 to $228.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €96.00 ($97.96) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €119.00 ($121.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $84.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $70.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $100.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $47.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $36.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $87.00 to $59.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $87.00 to $59.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $143.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $143.00 to $130.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

