Research Analysts Set Expectations for Seiko Epson Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $6.93 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson ( OTCMKTS:SEKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

