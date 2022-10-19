ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,637,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

