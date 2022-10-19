Reviewing PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -46.27% -43.09% Annexon N/A -67.27% -54.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Annexon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Annexon 0 0 7 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.05%. Annexon has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 362.29%. Given Annexon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Annexon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Annexon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($0.99) -4.17 Annexon N/A N/A -$130.32 million ($3.78) -1.45

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Annexon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.