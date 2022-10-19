Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 71,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.