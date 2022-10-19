Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Drystone LLC

Drystone LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 9.3% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Drystone LLC owned 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 1.2 %

RBA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.