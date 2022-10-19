Robert Schlossman Sells 3,825 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6 %

Zscaler stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.77. 1,591,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.16.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

