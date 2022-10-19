Robert Schlossman Sells 3,825 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6 %

Zscaler stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.77. 1,591,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.16.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.