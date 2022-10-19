Robert W. Baird Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Outperform”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

NYSE SITE opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

