Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $362,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $100,377,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

RBLX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.