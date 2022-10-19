Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,287.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,412,030.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.
Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
