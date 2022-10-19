Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,287.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,412,030.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

