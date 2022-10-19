Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $235.79 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

