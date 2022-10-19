Round Dollar Price Tops $13.35 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $68,540.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.35 or 0.00069716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

