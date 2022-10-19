Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $93.48 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.