Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

RUPRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rupert Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rupert Resources in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

