Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.01

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.01 and traded as low as $23.71. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 4,484 shares trading hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.