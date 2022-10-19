Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,821. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.18 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

