Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 3,066 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.28% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,023,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 497,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

