Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 27,058 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

