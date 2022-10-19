Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITAQU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $4,465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

