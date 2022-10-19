Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

