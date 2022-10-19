Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Barclays lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

