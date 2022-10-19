Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.22.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.