Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

