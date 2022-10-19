Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Big Sky Growth Partners Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.