Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.
OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.
OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
