Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

CNGLU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

